Emami Agrotech enters Rs 80,000 cr branded staples market with 'Healthy & Tasty' Atta, Maida & Suji

Emami Agrotech Ltd, the Rs 20,000 credible oil, food and bio-diesel manufacturing arm of the Rs 30,000 cr Emami Group announced a strategic move into India’s expansive branded staples market, by announcing the launch of Emami Healthy & Tasty Fresh Chakki Atta, Maida and Suji.
This expansion into the core kitchen essentials through the branded staples category which is estimated to be over Rs 80,000 crore aligns with the company’s vision to scale its foods vertical to Rs 2,000 crore over the next three to five years.
“More than a category entry, this is a purposeful move. We aim to bring in quality, trust, affordability and the intangible magic of ‘food happiness’ into the ritual of everyday Indian meals,” said Vibhash V. Agarwal, director, Emami Group, who is driving the food business of the company.
“Food is not just about consumption—it is an emotion. With this launch, we intend to enter from pantry to the centre of the Indian kitchen space and be an integral part of daily rituals, family meals, and emotional bonds around food,” Agarwal added.
The shift that the Indian food industry is witnessing towards branded staples, driven by consumer preference for hygiene, packaging, and brand assurance over loose, unbranded alternatives, offers an ideal opportunity for this initiative. Emami Agrotech is set to capitalize on this momentum, with a quality product and an elevated brand experience backed by its strong established distribution network and digitally enabled supply chain, stated the company in its statement.