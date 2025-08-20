ENIL bets on Gaana, events as radio advertising weakens; Profit falls 50% in FY25

Entertainment Network India Limited’s profit nearly halved in fiscal year 2025. Company's Chief Executive Officer Yatish Mehrishi attributed the slowdown in recovery to global uncertainty, conflicts, and trade wars. "Traditional media like radio have been hit harder," Mehrishi added.

According to the annual report of ENIL, the operator of Radio Mirchi, profit plunged from Rs 38 crore in FY24 to Rs 19 crore in FY25.

ENIL's FY25 revenue from operations, including radio advertising services, subscription business, increased marginally to Rs 539.7 crore compared to Rs 524.8 crore in the year ago period.

The marketing expenses also inched up during the fiscal 2025 to Rs 36 crore from 27 crore in FY2024.

The CEO said that Mirchi's IP and events business delivered strong results, clocking 52% growth in FY25. "Our ability to build high-impact, consumer-first experiences that are less dependent on traditional advertising cycles," Mehrishi underscored.

On the business of Gaana, one of the subsidiaries of ENIL, the company said that the music application captured approximately 20% of India's paid music OTT subscriber base in FY25. The platform recorded a 54% year-on-year increase in total music streams and a 34% improvement in engagement metrics, driven by investments in content diversity, personalisation, and user experience. According to the ENIL, the "Rs 99 monthly plan" contributed over 40% of total subscriptions on the app.