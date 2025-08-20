Online Gaming Bill Cleared in Lok Sabha | TRP Reforms Will Promote Transparency, Says Dr. L Murugan

Storyboard18 presents FAST FIVE ⬇

We bring you top five news updates from the world of advertising, marketing, and business of brands.

Breaking: Lok Sabha clears Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025

The Lok Sabha on Wednesday cleared the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025, a landmark move that seeks to bring sweeping changes to India’s online gaming ecosystem. The Bill aims to regulate e-sports, educational and social gaming while imposing a blanket ban on online money games that involve monetary stakes. Approved by the Cabinet a day earlier, the Bill was tabled by IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. It will be debated in the Rajya Sabha and, once it secures Presidential assent, become law.

Breaking: Proposed TRP reforms will enable fair competition and accurate data: MoS I&B Dr L. Murugan

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) on Wednesday responded to questions pertaining to the Television Ratings Point system overhaul in the country, responding to these questions, Dr. L. Murugan, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, defended the Government’s recent steps to reform the ratings system.

₹2,000-crore AdEx Black Hole: Meta, Broadcasters stare at RMG ban fallout

The government’s proposed Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025 threatens to unleash one of the most severe shocks India’s advertising industry has seen in recent years. If the bill passes, the blanket ban on Real Money Gaming (RMG) could wipe out nearly ₹2,000 crore in annual advertising expenditure, gutting marketing budgets and dealing a devastating blow to broadcasters, OTT platforms, and digital giants such as Meta and Google.

EXCLUSIVE: Esports gains recognition in Gaming Bill, industry warns against license raj

India’s video games and esports industry has largely welcomed the government’s move to introduce the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025, calling it a long-awaited step toward recognition and growth of the sector. However, industry leaders cautioned that excessive compliance and a potential “license raj” could derail innovation and undermine the bill’s positive intent.

Lok Sabha clears Gaming Bill, celebrity Ads on RMG may invite prison and crores in fines

The Union Government’s Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025 has introduced some of the harshest penalties yet for violations linked to online money gaming, advertisements, and financial transactions. The Bill, tabled in the Lok Sabha by Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, outlines sweeping punishments aimed at curbing what it calls the “deleterious social, financial and psychological harms” caused by money gaming platforms.