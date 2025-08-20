EXCLUSIVE: “Online Gaming Bill could devastate livelihoods,” EPWA writes to PM Modi

The Esports Players Welfare Association (EPWA) has formally written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressing concerns over the proposed Online Gaming Bill, cautioning that the legislation could threaten the livelihoods of India’s growing community of professional gamers.

In the letter (a copy of which is with Storyboard18), EPWA acknowledged the government’s efforts to bring regulation to the online gaming sector, calling it “a much-needed step in a rapidly growing industry.” However, the association urged the Prime Minister to reconsider the blanket ban on real money games proposed under the bill, which, it warned, does not distinguish between games of skill and games of chance.

Representing a pan-India network of esports athletes, chess professionals, poker players, streamers, coaches, tournament organizers, developers, and casual gamers, EPWA highlighted that for a significant portion of its members, gaming is a serious profession supporting families and powering an emerging ecosystem of skilled work.

The letter cited notable Indian gamers, including Dota 2 captain Moin Ejaz, chess Grandmaster Ankit Rajpara, International Master Rathanvel V.S., esports veteran Tirth Mehta, and coach Vikram “Lungi” Kumar, noting that these players are pioneers and role models for the next generation.

“India has over 450 million online gamers, making it one of the largest gaming populations in the world. Skill-based gaming is not a fringe activity—it is a source of both entertainment and employment,” the letter read.

EPWA outlined four major concerns with the bill: the threat to gamer livelihoods; misclassification of skill-based games such as chess, poker, and esports; the potential shift of users toward illegal offshore platforms; and a setback to India’s global presence in competitive gaming.

The letter states, "For lakhs of Indians, gaming is not just play, it is work and our livelihood. Players earn income through tournaments, streaming, sponsorships, content creation, coaching, and digital events. A blanket ban will devastate a vibrant and emerging workforce."

Shivani Jha, Founder EPWA stated in the letter, "Just as India is gaining momentum in the global skill-gaming and esports scene, this bill risks isolating our talent and undoing years of progress. Our players are winning medals, building audiences, and gaining recognition — they deserve support, not shutdown."

The association clarified that it is not opposed to regulation but urged the government to adopt a more nuanced approach. EPWA recommended creating a legal framework that distinguishes between games of skill and chance, supporting a safe and transparent gaming environment, involving stakeholders in policy decisions, and protecting players’ rights, including data privacy and safe online spaces.

Jha stated, "We are writing to you with a humble request to consider that the blanket ban proposed under the new Online Gaming Bill raises serious concerns for our community and the future of Indian skill-based gaming."