Global Ads Spotlight: How Voiz turned biscuits into a Gen Z obsession

Thailand's snack aisles were ruthless. Every brand had a new flavour, a quirky ad, or a pushy promo.
Shoppers, especially younger ones, switched brands faster than you could unwrap a wafer. For most brands, the default strategy was to push togetherness - the classic "snacks are better when shared" storyline.
Voiz, however, went in the opposite direction. Their big, bold claim: Voiz was just too good to share.
Enter the Innocent Eyes
Voiz's creative platform, "Fun execution with a Twist," came alive in a series of videos starring rising teenage star Ally Nitibhon.
One of the standout ads, The Innocent Eyes with Ogilvy Bangkok, was set in an art studio where a boy tried to confess his love to Ally. She doubted him and, in a bizarre twist, demanded to see his eyes to prove honesty.
His eyeballs popped out - literally - and transformed into two mini boys who immediately lunged at Ally's Voiz Waffle Choco Crispies.
The reasoning? If Voiz was that crunchy and packed with 70% chocolate richness, it wasn't leaving her hands without a fight.
The storyline leaned into surreal humour that felt tailor-made for TikTok and YouTube.
It was awkward, absurd, and memorable - three ingredients Gen Z often ate up.
From Waffles to Watch Time
Voiz wasn't just throwing random eyeballs around. The campaign was crafted to tackle the brand's biggest problem: obscurity.
In a market dominated by heavyweights, Voiz had no nostalgic pull or deep-rooted connection with Gen Z. By using Ally - who already had major youth appeal - the brand planted itself firmly into the cultural space of teens and young adults.
And the results were undeniable.
- The Innocent Eyes video alone clocked 2.2 million views in just eight days, racking up comments and shares on Voiz's Facebook.
- Across all platforms, the campaign reached 93 million views, a major leap for a mid-tier biscuit brand.
- Sales impact showed up in the numbers: Voiz climbed from seventh to sixth place in the national biscuit ranking.
Why It Worked
The genius of the campaign lay in its rejection of sameness. Instead of warm moments of friendship or family around a snack, Voiz leaned into a selfish truth - sometimes snacks are just too good to give away.