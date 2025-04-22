Instagram tests AI to catch teens lying about their age

ADVERTISEMENT
Instagram is stepping up its efforts to keep teens safe by using artificial intelligence to identify users who may be lying about their age. Parent company Meta Platforms announced on Monday that the platform will now proactively assess accounts suspected of being operated by underage users posing as adults — and reclassify them accordingly.
The update is part of a broader push to enforce age-appropriate experiences on the app. If Instagram’s AI detects discrepancies — like adult-facing content interactions from accounts that behave more like teens — it will automatically convert them into teen accounts, which come with stricter privacy and safety settings.
Teen accounts are private by default, restrict direct messages from unknown users, and limit access to potentially harmful content like fight videos or cosmetic surgery promotions. Notifications also nudge teens to take breaks after 60 minutes of use, while a “sleep mode” cuts off alerts and enables auto-replies during late hours.
This move comes amid growing political and public pressure on social platforms to better protect minors online. As state-level age verification bills face legal hurdles in the US, companies like Meta argue that app stores, not platforms, should take the lead on verifying user age.
Meta says its AI uses a mix of profile data, activity signals, and account history to assess a user’s real age — a move designed to preempt deception and ensure vulnerable users are kept within safer digital environments.