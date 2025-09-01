Meta weighs using Google’s Gemini to boost AI features on WhatsApp and Instagram

Meta is reportedly considering tapping Google’s Gemini artificial intelligence system to enhance the user experience across its flagship apps, WhatsApp and Instagram.

According to The Information, the company has explored the possibility of integrating Gemini into its Meta AI chatbot to handle conversational, text-based search queries. The report also revealed that Meta has held discussions about adopting OpenAI’s models to strengthen AI-powered tools inside its applications.

A Meta spokesperson described the company’s strategy as an “all-of-the-above approach” to AI development. This involves a combination of external partnerships and internal innovation, with the long-term objective of sharpening its in-house Llama models. Insiders suggested that relying on external systems is intended as a stopgap measure — a way to quickly bolster user-facing features while Llama technology matures.

Meta has already given its employees access to Anthropic’s models, which underpin an internal coding assistant. At the same time, the company has been aggressively hiring AI researchers from Google and OpenAI, offering highly competitive compensation packages to build its recently launched Superintelligence Lab, which is focused on frontier AI research.