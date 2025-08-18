District by Zomato and HSBC India announce strategic partnership to redefine cultural experiences

District by Zomato, the going-out vertical, announces a long-term strategic partnership with HSBC India. This collaboration aims to redefine how India engages with its cities' vibrant cultural landscapes. As the exclusive banking partner, HSBC will be seamlessly integrated into District's expansive calendar of key cultural events, spanning music concerts, immersive dining experiences, stand-up comedy shows, and diverse lifestyle gatherings.

India's going out segment is experiencing significant growth, driven by several notable factors, including an increasing number of first-time concert-goers, a growing urban population and a rising desire for diverse and enriching experiences. Consumers are actively seeking new ways to engage with entertainment, dining, and cultural events, transforming how they spend their leisure time.

Through this partnership, District by Zomato and HSBC India aim to make cultural experiences more accessible, financially feasible and aspirational, to further integrate going out into the daily lives of urban residents across India, enriching the overall cultural fabric of the cities.

Rahul Ganjoo, CEO, District by Zomato, said, “India's 'going out' culture is rapidly evolving, reflecting a growing desire for richer urban experiences. At District, we're dedicated to being the essential gateway to this dynamic landscape, providing access to the full spectrum of cultural moments. Our strategic partnership with HSBC is a key collaboration that amplifies this commitment, allowing us to collaboratively empower more individuals to immerse themselves in the pulse of their cities fully."

Jaswinder Sodhi, Head of Customers, Marketing & Digital, International Wealth and Premier Banking, HSBC India, said, “We believe in creating meaningful connections that enrich lives and empower aspirations. Our partnership reflects this vision, as we bring together the best of banking and culture to redefine how India experiences its vibrant urban landscapes. By unlocking exclusive access, savings, and opportunities, we aim to make every moment more memorable and every experience more accessible for our customers."