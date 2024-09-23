            
      Jony Ive confirms secret collaboration with Sam Altman on AI project

      Former Apple designer reveals new AI product in the works with OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, with a focus on redefining computing experiences.

      By  Storyboard18Sep 23, 2024 9:44 AM
      In a recent profile published by The New York Times, Jony Ive has confirmed that his company LoveFrom is indeed spearheading the design of a new AI-driven product alongside Sam Altman. (Left to Right: Jony Ive, Sam Altman)

      Rumours about a potential collaboration between former Apple design legend Jony Ive and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman have been circulating over some time.

      Now, in a recent profile published by The New York Times, Ive has confirmed that his company LoveFrom is indeed spearheading the design of a new AI-driven product alongside Altman.

      The project, while still cloaked in secrecy, is said to involve a team of about 10 people. Among the key players are Tang Tan and Evans Hankey, both of whom held prominent design positions at Apple. further highlighting the calibre of the team. The small but innovative group is operating out of a San Francisco office, located on a block where Ive has reportedly been purchasing multiple properties.

      Though details remain scarce, the Times report offers a tantalizing glimpse into the vision behind the project. The product, which incorporates artificial intelligence, is intended to create a computing experience less intrusive than the iPhone - suggesting a shift towards more seamless, socially-conscious technology. Early concepts and designs are said to be spread across various workplaces, with Tan and Hankey moving between them, pushing the boundaries of what AI-driven hardware might look like.

      While LoveFrom has dabbled in creative projects ranging from typography to a $60,000 turntable, this marks its significant foray into hardware since Ive's departure from Apple in 2019.

      As of now, there's no official timeline for the product's launch.


      First Published on Sep 23, 2024 9:44 AM

