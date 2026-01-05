Ogilvy Mumbai unveils portrait of Piyush Pandey to mark start of 2026

Ogilvy has begun its working year 2026 by installing a permanent portrait of advertising veteran Piyush Pandey at the entrance of its Mumbai office, giving a tribute to one of the most influential figures in Indian advertising.

The installation was unveiled in the presence of employees across departments and was shared publicly by Harshad Rajadhyaksha, Chief Creative Officer of Ogilvy India, in a LinkedIn post. According to Rajadhyaksha, the moment marked both a symbolic and emotional milestone for the agency, as Pandey’s image and words now formally welcome employees and visitors into the office.

The portrait, photographed by noted visual artist Suresh Natarajan, features Pandey alongside one of his most recognisable pieces of advice, “Front foot pe khelo,” a phrase that has come to embody his philosophy of boldness, optimism and leadership in creative work. The unveiling was carried out by the youngest members of Ogilvy’s teams, underlining the agency’s emphasis on passing institutional values across generations.

Rajadhyaksha noted that Pandey’s presence at the office entrance is intended to serve as a daily reminder of the principles that have shaped Ogilvy’s creative culture. Pandey, who has been closely associated with Ogilvy for decades, is widely credited with helping define the voice of Indian advertising through iconic campaigns and long-standing client relationships.

Piyush Pandey is regarded as one of the most influential advertising professionals in India, known for championing storytelling rooted in cultural insight and emotional resonance. His work has shaped campaigns for brands across sectors and earned global recognition.

The Mumbai office installation coincides with Ogilvy entering 2026 and reflects a broader trend among creative organisations to honour legacy leadership while reinforcing values for younger talent. For Ogilvy, the portrait represents continuity linking the agency’s past achievements with its future creative ambitions, as Pandey’s influence continues to guide teams long after his formal leadership roles.

