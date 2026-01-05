Government-backed Bharat Taxi adds up to 45,000 users a day as nationwide rollout nears

The momentum was highlighted by the official X handle of the Ministry of Cooperation, Government of India, which informed that Bharat Taxi has crossed four lakh registered customers .

Government-supported cab-hailing platform Bharat Taxi is seeing a rapid rise in user registrations across India, adding tens of thousands of new users daily just days after going live, as it prepares for a larger nationwide rollout.

The momentum was highlighted by the official X handle of the Ministry of Cooperation, Government of India, which informed that Bharat Taxi has crossed four lakh registered customers so far and has been adding around 40,000 to 45,000 users every day over the past two days. According to the ministry, the app is currently ranked ninth on the Google Play Store and thirteenth on Apple’s App Store, while the driver-focused version of the app is ranked twentieth on the Play Store.

The ministry stated that this phase marks the run-up to a broader national launch, positioning Bharat Taxi as part of the Atmanirbhar Bharat and Sahkar Se Samriddhi vision under Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah. Bharat Taxi was formally introduced by Shah as a cooperative-based, government-backed alternative in the highly competitive cab aggregation market.

???? Bharat Taxi (Sahkar Taxi Cooperative Ltd.) is gaining nationwide momentum!



???? 4 lakh+ registered customers (as of now)

???? 40–45K registrations/day in the last 2 days

???? #9 on Google Play | #13 on Apple App Store

???? Driver App ranked #20 on Play Store



As we gear up for the… — Ministry of Cooperation, Government of India (@MinOfCooperatn) January 4, 2026

The platform claims to offer police-verified drivers and a transparent approach to mobility, with an emphasis on driver empowerment. From a user perspective, the app features a clean interface and straightforward booking for city travel, while also offering additional services such as metro ticket bookings and a rental option that allows bookings of up to 12 hours.

The app also places visible emphasis on safety, with in-app banners highlighting emergency features including the ability to call the police, alert saved contacts, reach a safety team and trigger a siren. Several of these features are similar to those offered by established ride-hailing platforms such as Uber, which already enable live trip sharing. How reliably Bharat Taxi’s safety tools perform under real-world conditions is expected to become clearer as the platform scales and sees wider adoption.

