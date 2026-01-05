Elon Musk shares tips on using Grok Imagine for cinematic AI images and videos

Elon Musk shared guidance on using Grok Imagine while reposting a detailed explainer by AI enthusiast.

Tech billionaire Elon Musk has drawn attention to xAI’s image-generation tool Grok Imagine by outlining how users can achieve more detailed and cinematic results through better prompting. In a post on X on Sunday, Musk shared guidance on using Grok Imagine while reposting a detailed explainer by AI enthusiast @karatademada, according to reports.

The post quickly gained traction on the platform, with users engaging widely with the practical advice on improving AI-generated images and videos through more descriptive and structured prompts.

Think like a filmmaker, not a label writer

According to the guide shared by Musk, one of the most common mistakes users make is writing overly basic prompts that merely describe what appears in an image. Instead, users are advised to direct the scene in the way a filmmaker would, focusing on atmosphere, setting and visual style.

For example, instead of writing: “A woman walking on a street.”

How to use @Grok Imagine to create amazing images and videos https://t.co/tzt4GyPCoy — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 4, 2026

The guide suggests using: “Cinematic shot of a woman walking alone on a rainy Paris street at night, reflections of neon lights on wet pavement, filmed in 4K, directed by Christopher Nolan, atmospheric and moody.”

The approach works better because it conveys mood, environment and visual intent, rather than just the action.

Use words that convey emotion

The guide further stated that Grok Imagine responds well to emotional tone and expressive language. Replacing neutral descriptions with emotionally rich wording can significantly alter the final output.

Instead of: “A happy girl under the sun.”

Users are encouraged to try: “Close-up of a carefree young woman laughing under golden sunlight, wind blowing through her hair, summer energy, cinematic lens flare, warm tone.”

The emphasis, according to the guide, should be on describing how the image is meant to make the viewer feel.

Control the camera angle

Camera and photography terminology also play a crucial role in shaping AI-generated visuals, the guide explained. Such terms help Grok Imagine understand framing, perspective and movement within a scene.

Examples shared include:

“Wide establishing shot of a futuristic city skyline at dawn, soft mist, glowing reflections on glass towers, slow camera pan.”

“Low-angle cinematic shot of a hero standing on a rooftop overlooking the city, wind blowing coat dramatically, sun flares behind silhouette.”

“Tight close-up of a dancer’s face mid-performance, beads of sweat, emotional intensity, shallow depth of field.”

Using these descriptions adds narrative depth and a stronger sense of storytelling to the visuals.

Use simple structure for better results

To simplify the process, the guide suggested structuring prompts around five elements: what is happening, the visual style, the mood, the lighting and the camera view. This approach helps users build clearer and more consistent prompts.

Editing and expanding existing images

Grok Imagine can also be used to enhance or modify images that have already been created. Users can instruct the tool to add details or alter the environment while retaining the core composition.

For example: “Same image, but add gentle morning sunlight through the window, a cup of cappuccino on the table, and a Paris skyline reflection in the glass.”

Or a larger transformation: “Transform the same scene into a futuristic cyberpunk café with neon holographic menus and digital rain outside.”

This allows users to progressively build and evolve a visual narrative over time.

Improve through trial and error

The guide also cautioned users against expecting perfect results on the first attempt, noting that small refinements can lead to significant improvements.

An example progression shared was: “Portrait of a woman with flowers.” “Portrait of a woman with yellow tulips under warm light.” “Cinematic portrait of a woman holding yellow tulips, soft depth of field, 85mm lens, gentle morning glow.”

Each step adds clarity, detail and cinematic intent, demonstrating how iterative prompting can enhance final outputs, the guide stated.

First Published on Jan 5, 2026 3:00 PM