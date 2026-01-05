Network18 & CNN International renew 10-year partnership to expand television & digital reach

The Network18-CNN relationship is even more salient in these times when news is glocal—events in one part of the world have a direct bearing on citizens’ lives and livelihoods wherever they live.

Network18, India’s largest news network, has renewed its long-standing partnership with CNN International for its flagship English news channel, CNN-News18, extending the brand and content licensing agreement for another decade.

With this, Network18 and CNN have tripled down on the successful partnership—first forged in 2005, then renewed in 2015, and now extended till 31 December 2035.

The third decade of the relationship comes with even deeper bonds that encompass a strategic digital presence covering the world market. CNN-News18 will extend its digital footprint—including on YouTube and Connected TV (CTV)—to international markets, enabling the brand to reach global audiences across media platforms.

Highlighting the significance of this milestone, Rahul Joshi, Managing Director and Editor-in-Chief, Network18 Group, said, “This renewed partnership represents a landmark, one-of-a-kind collaboration in global news. The TV news partnership that has flourished for two decades will now open doors to new avenues of growth, including an expanded presence on digital and connected TV.”

The Network18-CNN relationship is even more salient in these times when news is glocal—events in one part of the world have a direct bearing on citizens’ lives and livelihoods wherever they live. CNN’s international presence, complemented with Network18’s wide reach and credibility, combines to provide an impeccable worldview on current affairs.

With the refreshed partnership, CNN-News18 has enhanced its position as the premier destination for current affairs. Whenever major events unfold, CNN-News18 breaks stories fastest, talks to the most important newsmakers first, and makes sure that audiences can catch the latest action wherever they are and whatever devices they are using. India’s only complete English news destination has renewed the promise of its motto—On Your Side.

CNN International, part of Warner Bros. Discovery, will continue to bring its global news leadership and editorial excellence to the collaboration.

“Having a network of strong affiliate partners has been core to CNN since our very founding in 1980,” said Phil Nelson, Executive Vice President, CNN International Commercial. “To that end, we are delighted to extend our long-term partnership with Network18 for the continuation of the licensing of the CNN brand and the expansion of one of our largest and most prominent affiliates worldwide,” he added.

CNN-News18 is far and away India’s most popular news channel. It outperforms competitors, particularly during critical news cycles and major events. The channel has recently undergone an on-air refresh, featuring a more stylish aesthetic designed to enhance the viewing experience.

All content produced is now inherently TV and digital-ready, ensuring seamless transition across broadcast, digital platforms and connected TV. The channel has also significantly increased its CTV presence, catering to the rapidly growing audience segment consuming news on large-screen digital devices.

Network18 plans to further invest in CNN-News18’s digital, technological and editorial capabilities to strengthen its leadership and expand its footprint in India and beyond.

CNN-News18 operates from a world-class facility in the New Delhi region, supported by bureaus nationwide, a top-class editorial and production team, and Network18’s advanced broadcast infrastructure and news-gathering technology.

