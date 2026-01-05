Samsung, Vivo, and Nothing kick off 2026 with major price hikes

The smartphone market in early 2026 is undergoing a significant shift as consumers face a combination of thinner discounts and rising retail prices. Following the 2025 Diwali sales, major Chinese and South Korean manufacturers have implemented a new round of price hikes that industry experts expect to persist through at least April, as per Moneycontrol. These increases, ranging from 5% to 21% since mid-November, are a direct result of mounting cost pressures, including a weakening rupee and the rising cost of essential components like RAM, ROM, and chipsets. Market watchers warn that the sub-Rs 20,000 segment may be the hardest hit, as even minor price adjustments in this category can significantly dampen consumer demand.

Samsung has been at the forefront of these revisions, adjusting prices across its Galaxy A, F, and M series as of January 5. The Galaxy A56 5G has seen the steepest increase of Rs 2,000, bringing its starting price to Rs 40,999, while the Galaxy A36 lineup has risen by Rs 1,500. Even entry-level 5G models, such as the Galaxy F17 series, have seen a calibrated increase of Rs 1,000. Beyond these sticker price changes, Samsung has also tightened its premium portfolio by withdrawing high-value upgrade offers and reducing cashback schemes. Retailers note that the removal of these incentives can make a device effectively Rs 5,000 more expensive for the consumer, even if the base price remains unchanged.

Other major players like Vivo and Nothing have followed suit with their own price adjustments to start the year. Vivo has increased the price of the Y31 by up to Rs 2,000, with the 6GB variant now retailing at Rs 18,499. Similarly, Nothing has revised the pricing for its Phone (3a) Lite, adding Rs 1,000 to the cost of both its 128GB and 256GB variants. Oppo is also expected to join this trend, with its upcoming Reno15 series likely to launch at higher price points than the previous generation. These moves reflect a broader industry strategy where brands are prioritizing profit margins over aggressive volume growth in the face of volatile global supply chains.

The premium segment is not immune to these changes either, as seen with Apple’s recent move to pare back bank cashback offers. The incentives for the new iPhone 17 series have been slashed from Rs 6,000 to just Rs 1,000, making the latest flagship significantly more expensive for Indian buyers. As component costs continue to reshape manufacturer strategies, research directors suggest that brands will increasingly focus on premium segments to protect their bottom lines. For the average buyer, this means the era of deep post-holiday discounts has been replaced by a "new normal" of elevated pricing and reduced promotional support.

