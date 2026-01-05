BSNL rolls out VoWiFi nationwide: How it works, who can use it and what to know

BSNL has noted that while most modern smartphones support VoWiFi, compatibility can vary by model and software update.

State-run telecom operator Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited has rolled out Voice over Wi-Fi services across India. The nationwide launch was announced via the company’s social media channels and is aimed at improving call connectivity in areas with weak mobile coverage. With the move, BSNL joins other major operators offering Wi-Fi-based calling as a default feature.

VoWiFi, or Voice over Wi-Fi, allows users to make and receive voice calls and send SMS messages over a Wi-Fi network instead of relying entirely on cellular towers. This enables customers to remain reachable as long as they are connected to a stable Wi-Fi connection, even in locations where mobile signals are poor or unavailable.

According to BSNL, the service is available to all customers and is intended to improve connectivity in villages, remote regions and indoor environments where network penetration remains limited. Users frequently experience dropped calls or no signal inside homes, offices, basements and buildings with thick walls, and VoWiFi is designed to address these challenges by routing voice traffic through Wi-Fi networks.

Once enabled, calls and messages are carried over available Wi-Fi connections, including BSNL Bharat Fibre broadband as well as third-party internet services. Phones that support the feature can automatically switch between cellular networks and Wi-Fi during an ongoing call based on signal strength, with the transition taking place seamlessly in the background.

BSNL has stated that its VoWiFi service does not require any additional applications. Users do not need to download separate calling apps or register new accounts, as calls continue to function through the phone’s default dialler and messages through the standard messaging app. From the user’s perspective, the experience remains largely unchanged, apart from improved reliability in low-coverage areas.

The telecom operator has also informed customers that VoWiFi usage will not incur additional charges. Calls made over Wi-Fi are billed in the same way as regular voice calls under existing plans. By shifting part of the voice load to Wi-Fi networks, the service is also expected to ease congestion on mobile infrastructure and improve overall network performance.

To use VoWiFi, customers require a compatible smartphone and must enable the Wi-Fi calling option within their device settings. The location of this option varies by handset and software version, but it is typically found under network or call settings. Once activated, the device will automatically use Wi-Fi for calls whenever a suitable connection is available.

BSNL has noted that while most modern smartphones support VoWiFi, compatibility can vary by model and software update. Users who encounter issues or are uncertain about device support have been advised to visit a BSNL customer service centre or contact the company’s helpline at 1800-1503 for assistance.

First Published on Jan 5, 2026 10:30 AM