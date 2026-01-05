Employee asked to share live location after seeking sick leave, netizens flag invasive workplace culture

Users described the behaviour as an example of a toxic culture of micromanagement.

A social media post describing an employee being asked to share his live location after applying for sick leave has sparked widespread criticism online, with users calling the demand invasive and reflective of deeper problems in workplace culture, according to posts shared on Reddit.

The incident was detailed in a recent Reddit post in which the employee said his supervisor demanded access to his real-time location after he reported suffering from an acute headache. The employee shared a screenshot of a WhatsApp conversation with his boss and informed users that he had taken leave the previous day due to a severe headache.

He stated that when he requested leave again as the headache persisted, his manager asked him to speak to the human resources department, which in turn asked him to submit valid documents. The employee said he relayed this to his boss, following which he was asked to share his live location, prompting him to question what the consequences would be if he refused.

The post drew sharp reactions from Reddit users, many of whom criticised the request as intrusive and unprofessional. Several users said asking for live location access crossed personal boundaries and could set a dangerous precedent by enabling supervisors to monitor employees outside working hours.

Users described the behaviour as an example of a toxic culture of micromanagement, while others questioned what kind of valid documents could realistically prove a headache, calling the demand unreasonable. Some urged the employee to deny the request outright on privacy grounds, while another user commented that being on leave did not amount to being on parole and described the location demand as creepy.

Social media users have increasingly pointed to such incidents as signs of deteriorating workplace dynamics, where employees seeking legitimate medical leave are met with suspicion, humiliation or pressure to justify illness through excessive documentation.

(Disclaimer: This is a report based on user generated content on social media. Storyboard18 has not verified these claims and does not endorse them)

First Published on Jan 5, 2026 5:01 PM