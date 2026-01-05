Amazon Prime Video elevates Sonal Kabi to lead marketing across APAC and ANZ

Sonal Kabi's professional experience also includes roles at Shuttl, McDonald’s, Star TV Network, Leo Burnett and Lowe and Partners Worldwide.

Amazon Prime Video has elevated Sonal Kabi to the position of director and head of marketing for APAC and ANZ at Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios for the region, expanding her responsibilities beyond India, according to reports.

Kabi was previously serving as director and head of marketing for Prime Video India. She announced her elevation through a post on LinkedIn, informing her professional network about the expanded role.

She joined Prime Video in 2024 after working at Netflix, where she held the position of director of marketing. Prior to her stint at Netflix, Kabi spent nearly six years at Amazon India in multiple leadership roles, including lead for Originals at Amazon Prime, head of title marketing at Amazon Prime Video, and head of marketing at Amazon miniTV.

Her professional experience also includes roles at Shuttl, McDonald’s, Star TV Network, Leo Burnett and Lowe and Partners Worldwide.

Kabi is an alumnus of Xavier Institute of Management, Bhubaneswar, and Modern High School, Kolkata, and brings extensive cross-industry marketing experience to her expanded regional mandate at Amazon Prime Video.

First Published on Jan 5, 2026 3:28 PM