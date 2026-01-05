Universal Music Group takes minority stake in Farhan Akhtar–Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment

Universal Music Group (UMG) has acquired a minority stake in Excel Entertainment, the Indian film and content production company co-founded by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, in a move that brings together a global entertainment powerhouse and one of India’s most influential studios.

The transaction, which was concluded after months of negotiations, is expected to be formally announced at a press conference attended by Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis. While the financial terms of the investment have not been disclosed, the partnership is being seen as a strategic step to deepen UMG’s footprint in India’s fast-growing film, music and digital content ecosystem.

Under the arrangement, Akhtar and Sidhwani will retain majority ownership of Excel Entertainment and continue to exercise full creative control over its projects. The investment is expected to provide Excel with additional capital and strategic support to scale its production slate across theatrical films, streaming originals and music-driven properties.

Founded in 2001, Excel Entertainment is approaching its 25th year in the industry and has played a significant role in shaping modern Hindi cinema. The company’s debut production, Dil Chahta Hai, is widely regarded as a cultural landmark that redefined storytelling and aesthetics in Bollywood. Since then, Excel has built a diverse catalogue that includes the Don franchise, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Gully Boy and the Fukrey series.

Beyond films, Excel Entertainment has established a strong presence in digital entertainment with popular series such as Mirzapur, Made in Heaven and Dahaad. The partnership with Universal Music Group could further strengthen the studio’s music and soundtrack capabilities, particularly as Indian films and series increasingly travel to global audiences through streaming platforms.

Universal Music Group, headquartered in the US with corporate offices in the Netherlands, is one of the world’s largest music companies. Its investment in Excel Entertainment adds to a growing list of minority-stake deals involving Indian content producers, highlighting rising international interest in India’s entertainment market and the convergence of film, music and digital storytelling.

