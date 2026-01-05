Four Indian-origin entrepreneurs feature on Forbes '40 Under 40' billionaires list

Four Indian-origin entrepreneurs have been named on the latest Forbes 40 Under 40 list of the world’s richest self-made billionaires, with their combined net worth exceeding $11 billion, according to the publication. The annual list features 40 individuals who attained billionaire status before the age of 40, with Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath emerging as the only India-based entrepreneur to make the cut.

New York-based entrepreneur Ankur Jain, 35, ranked 19 on the list with a net worth of $3.4 billion, Forbes reported. Jain is the founder and chief executive of Bilt Rewards, a home rental rewards platform valued by private investors at $10.8 billion. Prior to launching Bilt, Jain co-founded contact management application Humin, which was acquired by Tinder in 2016. A graduate of the Wharton School, Jain is the son of a former dotcom-era billionaire and has established himself as a prominent figure in the US technology ecosystem, the report added.

Nikhil Kamath, 39, followed closely at rank 20 with a net worth of $3.3 billion, according to Forbes. Kamath is the co-founder and chief financial officer of Bengaluru-based online brokerage Zerodha, which he launched in 2010 alongside his brother Nithin Kamath, the company’s chief executive. The Kamath brothers were previously featured on the Forbes Billionaires List in 2023, with the publication estimating Zerodha’s valuation at nearly $8 billion. In 2024, Nikhil Kamath expanded his public presence by launching the podcast WTF is, the report noted.

The 27th position on the list was jointly claimed by Adarsh Hiremath and Surya Midha, both aged 22, co-founders of artificial intelligence recruiting startup Mercor, alongside their partner Brendan Foody, Forbes said. Valued at Rs 1,826 crore each, Hiremath and Midha are among the youngest billionaires ever featured by the publication.

Founded in 2023, Mercor works with major Silicon Valley AI laboratories to help train artificial intelligence models at scale, according to the report. Hiremath grew up in the Bay Area and pursued a combined bachelor’s and master’s degree in computer science, while Midha, born in Mountain View and raised in San Jose, earned a bachelor’s degree in foreign studies from Georgetown University.

