Instagram adds background music to carousel posts, reshaping photo sharing

Instagram has rolled out a new feature that subtly alters how photo posts are experienced on the platform. Users can now add background music to carousel posts, allowing images shared in a single post to play with audio when opened or interacted with. The update adds an immersive layer to photo sharing without pushing users towards video formats such as Reels.

The feature on Instagram allows users to attach music to carousel posts, enabling multiple images within a single post to play alongside audio when a follower taps into the post or swipes through the photos. According to reports, the update has been introduced quietly and is designed to enhance static photo posts in a feed that is increasingly dominated by video and sound.

Carousels have remained one of Instagram’s most widely used post formats, particularly among users who prefer to tell a story across several images rather than condensing content into a single frame. Until now, carousel posts were entirely visual. With the addition of background music, Instagram is giving photo-based updates a more immersive presence, helping them stand out alongside motion-heavy formats.

The process of adding music to a carousel has been kept deliberately straightforward. Users begin by opening the Instagram app and tapping the plus icon to create a new post, selecting the standard post option rather than choosing a Reel or Story. When prompted to select photos, users must choose at least two images, as the music feature currently applies only to carousel posts.

After selecting the images and completing basic edits, the final editing screen now includes an Add music option. Tapping this opens Instagram’s music library, allowing users to browse trending tracks, explore suggested audio or search for specific songs. The platform also allows users to reuse previously saved tracks, making it easier for creators to maintain a consistent audio style across posts.

Once a track is selected, the music is applied to the carousel as a whole rather than to individual images. The audio begins playing when a follower opens the post or starts swiping through the images, ensuring the experience remains lightweight and does not convert the post into a full video format.

Publishing the post follows the usual workflow, with users able to add captions, hashtags and location tags before tapping Share. Once live, the carousel appears on the profile grid like any other photo post, with the added audio activating only during interaction rather than playing automatically in the feed.

For everyday users, the feature offers a new way to add emotion or context to moments such as travel updates, celebrations or casual photo dumps. For creators, it provides an additional engagement tool without the production effort required for video content. Reports suggest the update also reflects Instagram’s attempt to rebalance its strong emphasis on video by restoring relevance to photo-based posts as the feature becomes more widely available.

First Published on Jan 5, 2026 10:22 AM