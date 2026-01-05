Today in AI | Explained: What is AI slop | DPIIT extends consultation on generative AI–copyright framework

The world of Artificial Intelligence has only begun to affect human lives. In times like these, staying up-to-date with the AI world is of utmost importance. Storyboard18 brings you the top AI news of the day.

Goldman Sachs flags AI-driven job cuts risk in 2026

A fresh wave of layoffs could hit global workplaces in 2026 as companies accelerate the use of artificial intelligence to cut costs and improve efficiency, even as broader economic conditions remain relatively stable.

DPIIT extends consultation on generative AI–copyright framework till February 6

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has extended the public consultation period on its proposed policy framework examining the intersection of generative artificial intelligence (AI) and copyright law by another 30 days, allowing stakeholders to submit their responses until February 6, 2026, according to officials aware of the development.

Elon Musk shares tips on using Grok Imagine for cinematic AI images and videos

Tech billionaire Elon Musk has drawn attention to xAI’s image-generation tool Grok Imagine by outlining how users can achieve more detailed and cinematic results through better prompting.

Explained: What is ‘AI Slop’ and why the internet suddenly feels the same

If your social media feed feels repetitive, oddly familiar, or strangely soulless, you are not imagining it. From near-identical LinkedIn posts and recycled Instagram captions to generic listicles and SEO-stuffed blogs, the internet is increasingly being taken over by what industry insiders now call “AI slop.”

First Published on Jan 5, 2026 5:34 PM