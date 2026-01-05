Still using Gmail the old way? See 10 tricks that promise major time savings

The thread has drawn attention to how small changes in email habits can translate into significant time savings for everyday users, particularly those handling large volumes of email.

An AI creator has triggered online discussion after highlighting a set of lesser-known Gmail features that can help users manage their inboxes more efficiently. Darshal Jaitwar, an AI creator and X user, shared a detailed thread outlining simple tools that many of Gmail’s more than 1.8 billion users globally may be overlooking, according to his post.

Jaitwar informed that most users barely tap into Gmail’s full potential and listed 10 practical methods designed to save time, reduce inbox clutter and improve productivity.

Gmail has 1.8 billion users.



However, 97% don’t use it effectively.



Here are 10 Gmail hacks you should know: pic.twitter.com/cHPfXLCQYT — Darshal Jaitwar (@darshal_) January 1, 2026

1. Undo a sent email within seconds Users can enable the Undo Send option in Gmail settings, allowing them to cancel an email within up to 30 seconds of sending it, helping prevent accidental or premature messages.

2. Clear promotional emails in one go Gmail enables users to remove marketing emails in bulk by searching for the word unsubscribe in the search bar and deleting the filtered results, quickly reducing inbox clutter.

3. Send confidential emails For sensitive communication, Gmail offers a confidential mode that restricts recipients from copying, forwarding or printing messages. This can be activated by clicking the padlock icon while composing an email.

4. Access Gmail offline Users can read, search and draft emails without an internet connection by enabling offline mode in settings, with changes syncing automatically once connectivity is restored.

5. Schedule emails for later Gmail allows emails to be scheduled for a future date and time, making it easier to manage communication across time zones or outside regular working hours.

6. Snooze emails for later attention The snooze feature lets emails temporarily disappear from the inbox and reappear at a chosen time, helping users focus on priority tasks without losing track of important messages.

7. Organise messages using labels Instead of folders, Gmail uses labels, allowing emails to belong to multiple categories. Users can create custom labels such as Work, Travel or Personal to stay organised.

8. Create and save email templates Gmail allows users to save frequently used messages as templates, which can then be reused with a single click, cutting down on repetitive typing.

9. Keep important emails safe Rather than deleting important emails, users can archive or label them, keeping the inbox clean while ensuring messages remain easy to find.

10. Boost productivity with keyboard shortcuts Gmail offers a wide range of keyboard shortcuts that speed up navigation. After enabling shortcuts in settings, users can press Shift and the question mark key to view the full list.

