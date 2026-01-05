Neeraj Chopra launches Vel Sports, ends long association with JSW Sports

Two-time Olympic medallist and javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra has announced the launch of his own athlete management firm, Vel Sports, marking the end of his long-standing association with JSW Sports, according to reports.

JSW Sports informed that Chopra, who has been associated with the organisation since 2016, has chosen to step into entrepreneurship during the prime of his sporting career rather than waiting until retirement, and added that the company supported him through this transition, as per reports.

Chopra spoke about his decade-long association with JSW Sports, stating that the partnership had been built on growth, belief and achievement, and informed that JSW Sports played a defining role in his career. He added that he remains grateful for the support and vision he received and will carry forward the same values into the next phase of his journey, as reported.

Divyanshu Singh, chief executive of JSW Sports, stated that working with Chopra had been an exceptional experience for the organisation and said his success reflected a shared philosophy of excellence and purpose. Singh added that JSW Sports was proud of what had been achieved together and wished Chopra success in his future pursuits, according to reports.

During their association, Chopra and JSW Sports jointly organised the NC Classic in Bengaluru last year, an event that featured some of the world’s leading javelin throwers.

Chopra rose to national and global prominence after becoming the first Indian to win an Olympic gold medal in track and field at the Tokyo Olympics. He followed this with a silver medal at the World Championships in 2022, a world title in 2023, and another Olympic silver medal at the Paris Games in 2024, according to reports.

First Published on Jan 5, 2026 1:53 PM