India exports iPhones worth $50 billion under PLI scheme till December 2025

Under the revised structure, companies were allowed to claim incentives for any consecutive five years within the six-year term.

Apple Inc, through its manufacturing partners in India, has exported iPhones worth $50 billion until December 2025, marking a record performance since the company entered the smartphone production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme in FY22. The export figure is expected to rise further, with three months still remaining in Apple’s five-year PLI tenure.

As per The Economic Times, an official familiar with the data informed that in the first nine months of FY26 alone, Apple exported nearly $16 billion worth of iPhones, taking cumulative exports beyond the $50 billion mark within the PLI period.

Samsung, Apple’s major global rival and the other large exporter of mobile phones from India, shipped out nearly $17 billion worth of devices over its five-year applicable period from FY21 to FY25, the report added.

Currently, five iPhone manufacturing facilities anchor Apple’s India operations, with three run by Tata Group entities and two by Foxconn. These factories support a supply chain of nearly 45 companies, including a large number of micro, small and medium enterprises, producing components for both domestic use and global exports.

Driven largely by iPhone shipments, which account for around 75 per cent of total smartphone exports, mobile phones emerged as India’s top export category in FY25, a sharp rise from their 167th position in 2015, according to the report.

While the smartphone PLI scheme is scheduled to conclude in March next year, government officials told The Economic Times that discussions are underway to extend support to the sector through a new incentive framework aimed at promoting manufacturing. Officials informed the publication that Indian manufacturers still face disadvantages compared with peers in countries such as China and Vietnam, and continued policy support is being considered.

Although India recorded some mobile phone exports even before the PLI scheme, the report said the major acceleration came after its launch, particularly following Apple’s decision to shift a significant part of its supplier base to India, making it the only country outside China to manufacture iPhones at scale.

Samsung became the only company among the 10 PLI beneficiaries to complete the scheme by FY25, having met its production targets in FY21 due to its existing manufacturing capacity. Apple, which was setting up new facilities, along with other companies such as Dixon, failed to meet targets in the first year due to the pandemic and deteriorating Sino-Indian relations, prompting the government to extend the scheme by one year.

Under the revised structure, companies were allowed to claim incentives for any consecutive five years within the six-year term. Samsung opted for FY21 to FY25, while Apple and others selected FY22 to FY26, the report said.

To sustain momentum, Apple’s vendors and Samsung have been selected under the electronics component manufacturing scheme. Samsung is set to manufacture display module sub-assemblies, creating incremental employment for around 300 people.

First Published on Jan 5, 2026 1:22 PM