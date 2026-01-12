Google phasing out Gemini side panel in major Gmail AI overhaul

Google is reshaping the presence of artificial intelligence within Gmail by transitioning from a dedicated side panel to "in-line" experiences. This week, subscribers of Google AI Pro and AI Ultra in the United States have begun seeing the removal of the Gemini side panel on the web version of the service. The update signifies a strategic move away from a traditional chatbot-style interface toward a system where AI capabilities are embedded directly into the inbox workflow.

Previously, the Gemini side panel was accessible via a spark icon located near the user profile picture. It functioned as a persistent assistant capable of summarizing long email threads, drafting responses, and retrieving information from Google Drive or Calendar. Under the new design, these functions are triggered contextually within the existing Gmail interface. AI Overviews now automatically condense complex email chains at the top of the message window, while Suggested Replies use the full context of conversations to offer more relevant responses.

While the "Help Me Write" feature remains a core component of the drafting process, the Proofread tool has received an upgrade. It now offers advanced suggestions for style and tone in addition to standard grammar and spelling corrections. Search functionality is also being updated with AI Overviews to provide summarized answers to natural language queries directly within the results page.

The change currently affects personal accounts on premium subscription tiers, while Google Workspace users continue to have access to the standalone side panel. Although the panel remains visible on mobile platforms, specifically Android, the web-based transition indicates a broader design philosophy aimed at making AI interactions feel like a natural extension of the email experience rather than a secondary task.

First Published on Jan 12, 2026 4:13 PM