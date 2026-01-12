Prasar Bharati tightens DD Free Dish e-auction rules, revises reserve prices for TV channels

Prasar Bharati has also revised the reserve prices for MPEG-2 slots, particularly impacting broadcasters participating in successive auction rounds.

Prasar Bharati, India’s public service broadcaster, has notified the first amendment to its E-auction Methodology for allotment of television channel slots on the DD Free Dish platform, introducing tighter eligibility conditions for broadcasters and a revised reserve price structure for MPEG-2 slots.

The amendment, notified on January 9, 2026, modifies key clauses of the E-auction Methodology that was originally issued on January 3, 2025, and comes into effect immediately, according to the notification issued by Prasar Bharati.

Stricter eligibility norms for MPEG-4 channels

One of the significant changes relates to eligibility conditions for private satellite TV channels applying under Buckets R1, R2 and R3 for MPEG-4 slots. As per the amended clause 3.2.4, channels must now be operational and available in the concerned language at the time of issuance of the e-auction notification.

Additionally, such channels must already be present on at least one private direct-to-home (DTH) platform or DD Free Dish and/or be carried by at least one registered multi-system operator (MSO). The move is expected to curb speculative bidding and ensure that only operational broadcasters with existing distribution reach participate in the auction process.

Reclassification of MPEG-2 buckets

The amendment also replaces the existing bucket classification for MPEG-2 slots with a revised structure under clauses 10.1 and 10.2. MPEG-2 slots will now be categorised into five buckets based on genre and language.

Bucket A+ will comprise Hindi and Urdu general entertainment channels (GECs), while Bucket A will be limited to Hindi and Urdu movie channels. Bucket B includes Hindi and Urdu music and sports channels, all Bhojpuri language channels, and other Hindi or Urdu genres not classified elsewhere.

Bucket C has been earmarked exclusively for Hindi and Urdu news and current affairs channels. Bucket D will include devotional, spiritual and AYUSH channels, all regional language channels listed under Schedule 8 of the Indian Constitution excluding Hindi and Urdu, as well as English news and current affairs channels.

Higher reserve prices across auction rounds

Prasar Bharati has also revised the reserve prices for MPEG-2 slots, particularly impacting broadcasters participating in successive auction rounds.

For Round 1, the starting reserve price has been fixed at ₹15 crore for Bucket A+, ₹12 crore for Bucket A, ₹10 crore for Bucket B, ₹7 crore for Bucket C, and ₹6 crore for Bucket D.

In subsequent rounds, reserve prices escalate further. Round 2 for Bucket A+ will begin at ₹16 crore, with all buckets eligible to bid. Round 3 for Bucket A will start at ₹13 crore, followed by ₹11 crore for Bucket B in Round 4, ₹8 crore for Bucket C in Round 5, and ₹7 crore for Bucket D in Round 6. Eligibility to bid narrows progressively in later rounds, effectively preventing higher-category channels from competing in lower buckets.

Deletions and procedural changes

The amendment also removes sub-clauses 10.3.7 and 10.3.14 from the existing methodology. In addition, all references to ‘Bucket R’ and ‘Round 7’ across clauses 10.3.8 to 10.3.13, clauses 10.4 to 10.6, and related tables have been deleted, streamlining the auction framework.

Industry impact

Industry executives said the tighter eligibility norms and higher reserve prices could raise entry barriers for smaller or newly launched channels, while favouring established broadcasters with existing distribution footprints. DD Free Dish, which operates as a free-to-air DTH platform with significant reach in rural and semi-urban markets, remains a critical distribution avenue for Hindi, regional, and news broadcasters.

The revised methodology is expected to shape broadcaster participation and bidding strategies in upcoming DD Free Dish e-auctions, particularly for news, regional, and devotional channels that rely heavily on the platform for nationwide visibility.

First Published on Jan 12, 2026 4:29 PM