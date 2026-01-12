22-year-old quits Rs 2.7 crore AI startup role after 12-hour workdays take emotional toll

A 22-year-old marketing executive has resigned from a high-paying role at a US-based AI startup after citing emotional burnout and the toll of working 12-hour days, walking away from an annual salary of more than $300,000, or approximately Rs 2.7 crore.

Daniel Min, who served as chief marketing officer at New York-based AI startup Cluely, announced his decision through an Instagram video that has since gone viral. Min, who also runs a digital content platform with more than 70,000 followers on Instagram, stated that the decision was not impulsive but followed months of internal struggle.

Min joined Cluely in May 2025 shortly after graduating from the Wharton School, where he completed a degree in marketing and operations management. He was 21 at the time of joining and described the role as what he initially believed to be the ideal way to build his career at a young age.

In the video, Min said the pressure to consistently perform and sustain long work hours began to weigh on him within months of starting the job. He stated that while he initially believed that grinding for 12 hours a day was expected at that stage of life, he soon began to miss basic personal freedoms, including spending time with friends and being present for family moments such as his younger brother’s birthday.

Min informed that the role, which he initially found exciting, gradually became repetitive and emotionally draining. As the head of marketing, he felt compelled to give everything to the company, leaving little room for life outside work.

According to Min, his dissatisfaction was noticed by Cluely chief executive Roy Lee, who later initiated a conversation to check on his well-being. Min stated that the discussion became a turning point, during which he told the CEO that he had been considering leaving the company for some time and became emotional during the exchange.

Min stated that Lee responded with understanding and encouraged him to prioritise his personal happiness over the role. He later publicly expressed gratitude towards the CEO, stating that Lee had consistently looked out for his best interests.

Despite describing Cluely as a close-knit environment where he spent nearly 12 hours a day working alongside colleagues, Min stated that he ultimately realised the company was not the path he wanted to continue on, even at the cost of significant financial compensation. He added that the personal cost of staying felt higher than the financial sacrifice of leaving.

The announcement prompted largely supportive reactions on social media, with several users praising Min for speaking openly about burnout and grind culture. Followers commended his honesty and expressed interest in his next chapter, while others described the work conditions he outlined as unsustainable.

