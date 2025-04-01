No relief for Ranveer Allahbadia as Supreme Court refuses to return his passport, extends protection from arrest

The Supreme Court of India has refused to release the passport of podcaster and YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, who is under investigation for his controversial remarks on sex and parents during the stand-up comedy show India’s Got Latent.

The court stated that it would consider his request once the investigation is complete, which Solicitor General Tushar Mehta assured would be within two weeks.

At the same time, the court extended its interim protection for Allahbadia, shielding him from arrest over police cases filed against him in Mumbai, Guwahati, and Jaipur. This protection was first granted last month, on the condition that he surrender his passport.

The court also criticised Allahbadia’s remarks, saying, “There is something dirty in his mind that is spread by this programme.”

Ranveer Allahbadia has assured the Supreme Court that he will maintain a level of "decency" in his content, as he seeks modification of the court's order requiring him to deposit his passport. The podcaster and YouTuber argued that being unable to travel abroad for shows was impacting his livelihood.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the prosecution, acknowledged that Allahbadia had cooperated with the investigation, appearing before both the Guwahati police and the National Commission for Women when summoned. He also took note of the undertaking that future shows would adhere to appropriate content standards.

The Supreme Court is yet to decide on his request, as it has maintained that the passport matter will be considered only after the investigation concludes.

On March 30, Allahbadia shared a post on Instagram announcing the return of his podcast, The Ranveer Show (TRS), apologizing for the controversial remarks that sparked significant backlash.

He asked social media users for a "second chance" and expressed his intention to let his work speak for itself moving forward. The YouTuber also clarified that he did not view the past month as a "punishment" but as a valuable "learning experience."