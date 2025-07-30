TIPS Music reports 19% YoY revenue growth in Q1FY26; crosses 125 million YouTube subscribers

ADVERTISEMENT
TIPS Music Ltd has reported a revenue from operations of Rs 88.1 crore for Q1FY26, reflecting a 19% year-on-year (YoY) increase from the same period last year.
During the quarter, TIPS released a total of 92 songs, comprising 48 film tracks and 44 non-film tracks. Among the releases, the Punjabi song ‘Main Nachdi’ emerged as one of the standout hits.
The company also continued to build its digital footprint, with its YouTube subscriber base growing to 125.8 million, solidifying its position as a major player in the online music ecosystem.
Kumar Taurani, Chairman & Managing Director of TIPS Music Ltd said, "Despite the challenges faced by the music industry, our catalogue and new releases continue to demonstrate resilience, with our revenue recording 19% YOY growth during the quarter."
As per the company, the operational EBITDA stood at Rs 56.5 crore, 4% YoY rise, while Profit After Tax (PAT) reached Rs 45.7 crore, 5% increase over Rs 43.6 crore recorded in Q1FY25.
The company’s content cost surged to Rs 23.5 crore, 85% jump from Rs 12.7 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.
“Year over year growth for paid subscribers across OTT services like Youtube, Spotify etc are positive and growing steadily. On the operations automation side, our teams have built inhouse content management system called as PULSE, which now delivers our content to TikTok and other DSPs, via our own DDEX feeds," Hari Nair Chief Executive Officer of TIPS Music Ltd added.