            
      • Home
      • digital
      • norway-to-raise-social-media-age-limit-to-15-backed-by-age-verification-system-46077

      Norway to raise social media age limit to 15 backed by age verification system

      The Norwegian government plan aims to safeguard children from harmful online content.

      By  Storyboard18Oct 25, 2024 9:23 AM
      Norway to raise social media age limit to 15 backed by age verification system
      The Norwegian government will also implement an age verification system to ensure compliance with the new rules. (Photo by freestocks on Unsplash)

      To safeguard children from harmful online content, Norway has announced plans to increase the age limit for social media use to 15.

      The Norwegian government reportedly will also implement an age verification system to ensure compliance with the new rules. It is to be noted that the current minimum age limit to use social media in the Scandinavian country is 13, which is in line with the requirements of TikTok, Instagram and Snapchat’s terms of service.

      However, as per the country's media authority, more than half of nine-year-olds use social media.

      Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre said the new rules would also prevent tech companies from collecting personal data from under-15s, which would extend to firms like Netflix.

      The government’s proposal will soon be submitted for consultation, with plans to pass it through parliament on priority.

      To tackle cyberbullying, several European countries have been introducing bans on smartphones in schools.


      Tags
      First Published on Oct 25, 2024 9:23 AM

      More from Storyboard18

      Digital

      Adoption of AI tools will boost productivity and enhance governance, says Dr. L. Murugan

      Adoption of AI tools will boost productivity and enhance governance, says Dr. L. Murugan

      Digital

      How Taboola is disrupting the open web in India

      How Taboola is disrupting the open web in India

      How it Works

      Share bomb hoax threat data, government tells social media platforms

      Share bomb hoax threat data, government tells social media platforms

      Digital

      Radio City reports revenue of ₹54.82 crore for Q2 FY25, YoY revenue up by 4.5%

      Radio City reports revenue of ₹54.82 crore for Q2 FY25, YoY revenue up by 4.5%

      Digital

      My version of NVIDIA is 'Vidya', RIL's Mukesh Ambani to NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang

      My version of NVIDIA is 'Vidya', RIL's Mukesh Ambani to NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang

      Brand Makers

      India will be an intelligence market, RIL's Mukesh Ambani tells NVIDIA's Jensen Huang after striking AI partnership

      India will be an intelligence market, RIL's Mukesh Ambani tells NVIDIA's Jensen Huang after striking AI partnership

      Digital

      TCS unveils NVIDIA Business Unit to drive AI adoption across industries

      TCS unveils NVIDIA Business Unit to drive AI adoption across industries