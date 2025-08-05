OpenAI says ChatGPT on track to reach 700 million weekly users

ADVERTISEMENT
ChatGPT is on track to hit 700 million weekly active users this week, marking a dramatic rise from 500 million at the end of March and a fourfold increase compared to the same time last year, according to OpenAI.
Nick Turley, VP and head of the ChatGPT app, shared the milestone in a post on X, noting that every day, individuals and teams are increasingly relying on ChatGPT to learn, create, and solve complex problems.
“Big week ahead. Grateful to the team for making ChatGPT more useful and delivering on our mission so everyone can benefit from AI,” he wrote.
The app's popularity has soared since OpenAI rolled out upgraded image-generation capabilities powered by the GPT-4 model in March. Following the update, more than 130 million users collectively created over 700 million images within a few days, according to OpenAI COO Brad Lightcap.
Enterprise usage is also climbing. Lightcap recently disclosed that ChatGPT now has over 5 million paying business users, up from 3 million in June.
In terms of user engagement, ChatGPT is emerging as one of the most used apps globally. A report from market intelligence firm Sensor Tower highlighted that users are now active on ChatGPT for more than 12 days a month on average—placing it just behind Google and X. The average daily usage time stands at 16 minutes per user in the first half of 2025.
With these surging metrics, OpenAI continues to deepen its consumer and enterprise footprint, driven by ongoing enhancements and growing dependence on generative AI tools across sectors.