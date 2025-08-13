What is Perplexity, the $18 billion AI answer engine taking on Google Search?

ADVERTISEMENT
What Is Perplexity?
Perplexity AI is an AI-powered answer engine and search platform that transforms how you get information. Instead of scrolling through links, you simply ask your question and Perplexity delivers a concise, conversational response powered by real-time web data and clear source citations.
Behind the Scenes: How It Works & What You Can Do
Conversational & Contextual: Built with high-end language models like GPT and Claude, Perplexity delivers responses that feel natural, allowing follow-up questions and deeper exploration.
Features That Empower:
Deep Research Mode: Tackles complex queries by doing multi-minute analysis akin to expert-level work.
Pro Plan Labs: Build reports, dashboards, simple web apps, and visual assets using just natural language prompts.
Investor Tools: New SEC/EDGAR integration surfaces clear financial answers on investor queries.
Comet Browser: A smart AI browser where you can automate tasks—shopping, summarizing, emailing—right from the page. It even interacts with open tabs via “@tab”. Perplexity AI
Plus, developer-facing API access for integrating real-time web-wide Q&A into other applications.
The Team & Roots
Perplexity was founded in 2022 by a powerhouse quartet: Aravind Srinivas, Denis Yarats, Johnny Ho, and Andy Konwinski, all with strong backgrounds in AI and engineering.
Funding, Valuation Milestones & Growth Trajectory
Total raised: Approximately $1.02 billion over eight rounds, crowdfunded by 34 investors.
April 2024: Surpassed $1 billion (“unicorn”) status.
June 2025: Reached $14 billion.
As of mid-2025: Valued at $18 billion after the latest round.
Perplexity serves around 30 million users, with revenue growth from ~$5M early 2024 to $35M by August—and now estimated up to $150M annually.
Bold Moves
$34.5 Billion Bid for Chrome: In a jaw-dropping strategic play, Perplexity offered to acquire Google’s Chrome browser for $34.5B—nearly double its own valuation. Backed by investor pledges, it framed the bid as both a growth move and an antitrust statement. Google isn’t selling, but the offer made headlines.
Why It Matters
Perplexity is the smart, savvy alternative to traditional search - serving up succinct, cited answers instead of a sea of links. Built by AI veterans and backed by top-tier investors, it's growing fast and adding layers like advanced research, automation and even a full AI-enhanced browser.