WhatsApp for iPhone prepares to introduce long-awaited multi-account support

WhatsApp for iPhone may finally gain support for multiple accounts, a feature Android users have enjoyed since late 2023. According to WABetaInfo, the platform has released a new iOS update via the TestFlight beta programme, introducing the ability to manage more than one WhatsApp account on a single device.

Beta users included in the rollout will now notice an “Account List” section in the settings menu, or in some cases, a dedicated button beside the QR code icon. This new interface allows users to add an additional WhatsApp account without relying on a secondary handset or the WhatsApp Business app.

The feature will enable seamless switching between accounts through the settings page, without the need to log out of the primary profile or restart the app. Each account will maintain its own chat history, notification preferences and app settings to ensure a smooth transition when switching profiles. Users will also be able to assign different notification tones and independently manage auto-download options. Privacy settings—such as last seen, profile photo visibility and read receipts—will likewise be customisable for each account. Reaction preferences and muted chats will also remain distinct for every profile.

Even when an account is not currently active, WhatsApp will continue to deliver messages to it, clearly marking which messages belong to the primary or secondary account.

To streamline the experience further, WhatsApp has reportedly added shortcuts for quick switching. Once an account is added, users can toggle between profiles either via the “Account List” or through a new double-tap gesture on the Settings tab.

The company is also expected to extend App Lock support to multiple accounts, allowing users to secure individual profiles using Face ID, Touch ID or a password.

Users can link a completely new number or reuse an old one previously associated with WhatsApp. They will also have the option to add a companion account as the secondary profile by scanning a QR code.

First Published on Nov 20, 2025 5:08 PM