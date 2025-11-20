Head Digital Works moves SC | Shaadi.com eyes IPO | Delhi HC protects Raj Shamani’s personality rights

The petitioners have filed an Interlocutory Application (IA) for directions, highlighting what they describe as an unprecedented regulatory crisis that has shuttered the industry even before the law has been formally enforced.

Storyboard18 presents FAST FIVE ⬇

We bring you top five news updates from the world of advertising, marketing, and business of brands.

No Banking, No Advertising, No Payments: Head Digital Works seeks urgent SC intervention

The company informed the Court that although the Act was merely gazetted on August 22 and has not yet been notified under Section 1(3) — the provision that brings it into force — banks, payment gateways, social media platforms and advertising intermediaries immediately withdrew services to all real-money gaming businesses.

Shaadi.com in early talks for IPO; evaluates timing, valuation: Report

Marriage matchmaking platform Shaadi.com is reportedly preparing to launch an initial public offering (IPO). According to a Bloomberg report, the platform’s operator People Interactive India Pvt. has held discussions with investment bankers in recent weeks to explore a potential listing on Indian stock exchanges. The talks are still at a preliminary stage, with the company yet to appoint advisors, and discussions currently focused on valuation, timing, and the structure of the issue. Storyboard18 could not independently verify the information.

Delhi High Court grants John Doe order protecting Raj Shamani's personality rights

The Delhi High Court has issued a John Doe order safeguarding the personality rights of podcaster and content creator Raj Shamani. The ruling, delivered by Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora, observed that Shamani is "a known face in India" with established goodwill and reputation in content creation.

The order stems from a suit filed by Shamani and his production company, seeking injunctions against unauthorized use of his name, image, likeness, voice, and podcast content across online platforms.

Tushar Shah steps down after 16 years at Sony Pictures Networks India

Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) today announced that Tushar Shah, Chief Marketing Officer & Business Head – Movies, Regional, FTA and Infotainment Channels, will be transitioning from the company after a distinguished 16-year tenure.

Including his first stint with Sony from 2002 to 2005, Shah has spent more than 19 years with the company. His last working day will be 31 March 2026, and he will support the transition and handover process until then.

Tata digital plans major workforce cuts at Tata Neu as new CEO drives strategic overhaul

Tata Digital is preparing for significant job cuts at its ecommerce platform Tata Neu as part of a sweeping strategic overhaul led by its new chief executive, Sajith Sivanandan. This marks the company’s third major reset since its inception and the first under Sivanandan, who is steering the business away from a “do-everything” and GMV-led growth philosophy towards a sharper, profitability-driven model. People familiar with ongoing discussions indicated that Tata Neu is expected to see a reduction of more than 50% in headcount as the company works to streamline and consolidate operations.

First Published on Nov 20, 2025 5:08 PM