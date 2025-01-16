Rural India leads the way in internet news consumption, 90 million more users than urban

ADVERTISEMENT
Rural India is leading the way when it comes to internet comsumption. Not just that, but news is also being consumed on the highest basis by the rural Indian population. In a recent report by Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI), in an event held in New Delhi called ‘Digital India Summit’, revealed several aspects of internet usage in India.
The trend in digital news readers shows 3 out of 5 internet users are accessing news and information online through various news apps/websites, social media posts, message forwards, Youtube etc., whereas only 1 out of 5 is consciously reading the same.
Speaking of internet users, there are about 90 Million more internet users in rural India than urban, with a 10% year-on-Year internet users’ growth in rural areas, as compared to 5% user growth in urban users. In fact, rural population leads with 58 million users who watch OTT content on the internet. Social media shows a staggering growth of 39 million more users in rural India than urban.
Internet usage is becoming increasingly widespread and diversified among rural audiences. In the same report, it is said that online shopping through social media apps is witnessing a slowdown, with nearly 1 in 5 online shoppers engaging in it in 2024. Here too, rural India rules with 44% of orders on quick commerce apps and websites.
The report has stated that internet users are spending on an average 90 mins daily on accessing internet. Urban users are spending relatively higher time as compared to rural.