India to cross 900 million internet users by 2025, increased use from rural areas: Report

India is at the forefront of becoming one of the largest internet users globally. Not just the urban India, but rural parts also have access to unlimited internet and data. In a recent report by Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI), in an event held in New Delhi called ‘Digital India Summit’, revealed several aspects of internet usage in India.

According to the report, internet users are spending on an average 90 mins daily on accessing internet. Urban users are spending relatively higher time as compared to rural. Rural has more internet users as compared to urban. This number in terms of growth was at 821 million users in 2023, and rose steadily to 886 million users. However, the expected number of users is expected cross 900 million in 2025.

Overtime, gender gap has also narrowed down. Over the years, India has seen a significant growth in users from all genders across the country.53% of internet users are male while the res 47% are female. Growth rates in internet users have slowed overall; however, rural users have witnessed 2 times more growth than urban users. In rural areas, the proportion of internet users accessing the internet through someone else’s device (shared device users) is higher than in urban areas. Rural shared device users have witnessed 24% growth since 2024.

Another report highlighted the usage of internet earlier in 2024 that focused on the younger generation's internet usage. Young Indian consumers are increasingly gravitating towards the open internet, claims the latest report from the global advertising firm The Trade Desk.