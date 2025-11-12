OpenAI selects Delhi for first India office, leases 50-seater space

ADVERTISEMENT
US-based OpenAI has established its first office in India, choosing a location in Delhi. The owner of ChatGPT has leased a 50-seater space through premium flex workspace provider CorporatEdge, as per reports.
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman previously announced the company's intention to open an office in India in August.
The company specifically sought a Delhi address, foregoing the business suburbs of Gurugram and Noida, reports further revealed.
"The deal shows the importance of AI firms who can drive commercial real estate absorption going forward," one source stated. "These companies will likely use managed office space rather than traditional leases."
OpenAI did not provide comment. CorporatEdge declined to comment on the transaction.
Altman commented on India's growth in August: "AI adoption in India has been amazing to watch—ChatGPT users grew 4x in the past year—and we are excited to invest much more in India!"
The transaction aligns with trends in the commercial real estate sector. India's flexible office stock is projected to reach 125 million square feet by 2027, up from 80 million square feet in 2024, as per CBRE data. The Delhi-National Capital Region is anticipated to account for a significant portion of this growth. Credit rating agency Icra also noted a shift, with large enterprises now driving 55–60% of the demand for flex space.