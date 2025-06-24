            
SEPC and IAMAI sign MoU to promote India’s digital services exports

The partnership will promote international market access, address trade-related policy challenges, and build export readiness for India’s emerging digital sectors.

By  Storyboard18Jun 24, 2025 12:27 PM
The collaboration aims to align institutional efforts in shaping India’s leadership in global digital trade.

The Services Export Promotion Council (SEPC), set up by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India, and the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to advance India’s digital services exports and strengthen the global presence of Indian digital businesses.

The partnership will promote international market access, address trade-related policy challenges, and build export readiness for India’s emerging digital sectors. The collaboration aims to align institutional efforts in shaping India’s leadership in global digital trade.

The MoU envisions structured collaboration across multiple fronts, including establishment of joint working groups with relevant government ministries and regulators to address trade-related bottlenecks faced by digital services exporters; coordinated participation in global trade shows, delegations and bilateral forums to create international market access for Indian startups and digital businesses; organising capacity-building initiatives to support export readiness among emerging digital sectors; and promotion of key high-potential verticals including AdTech, FinTech, HealthTech, SaaS, Digital Entertainment, Edutech, Agri Summit, and Cross-Border E-commerce.

Abhay Sinha, Director General, SEPC, said, “India’s digital sector holds immense potential in the global services economy. Through this partnership with IAMAI, we aim to create meaningful opportunities for digital enterprises to grow their international footprint and benefit from structured policy and trade support.”

Subho Ray, President, IAMAI, said, “This MoU reinforces our commitment to building a robust ecosystem for digital services exports. By working closely with SEPC, we can jointly support Indian digital innovators in accessing global markets and driving the next phase of India’s export growth story.”

The MoU marks a significant step toward fostering industry-government collaboration for consolidating India’s status as a global hub for digital and technology-led services.


First Published on Jun 24, 2025 12:27 PM

