Rashmika Mandanna condemns ‘moral decline’ as AI misuse targets women with vulgar fabrications

Rashmika Mandanna urged greater accountability and awareness around the creation and distribution of AI-generated imagery.

Growing concern over the unethical use of Artificial Intelligence in the entertainment industry has prompted yet another strong response from a leading film personality. As AI-generated explicit and manipulated images increasingly circulate online, actors across India have begun voicing alarm over the speed and ease with which fake visuals can be produced and widely shared.

Rashmika Mandanna has now publicly addressed the issue, criticising what she described as a disturbing trend of “vulgar” AI-generated content targeting women.

In a statement posted on X on Wednesday, the actress urged greater accountability and awareness around the creation and distribution of AI-generated imagery. She warned that the rapid spread of fabricated visuals had turned the internet into a space where “anything can be manufactured and passed off as truth”.

“When truth can be manufactured, discernment becomes our greatest defence.”



AI is a force for progress, but its misuse to create vulgarity and target women signals a deep moral decline in certain people.

Remember, the internet is no longer a mirror of truth. It is a canvas where… — Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) December 3, 2025

Referring specifically to the misuse of AI to produce harmful and explicit content involving women, Mandanna wrote: “When truth can be manufactured, discernment becomes our greatest defence.”

Calling the situation a sign of deeper societal erosion, she added: “AI is a force for progress, but its misuse to create vulgarity and target women signals a deep moral decline in certain people. The internet is no longer a mirror of truth. It is a canvas where anything can be fabricated.”

Mandanna further urged users and platforms alike to act responsibly, saying technology should be used to build a “more dignified and progressive society”. She added that those who deliberately engage in such misconduct should face “strict and unforgiving punishment”.

On the professional front, the actress is preparing for the release of Cocktail 2, the sequel to the 2012 hit film Cocktail.

First Published on Dec 3, 2025 4:42 PM