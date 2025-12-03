YouTube launches personalised ‘Recap’ experience for users in India

For those who spent considerable time listening to music on the platform, Recap will also surface top artists and songs of the year.

YouTube is introducing a new personalised feature designed to offer users a year-end snapshot of their interests and viewing habits. The platform’s latest addition, called Recap, aims to give users an engaging look back at the content, creators and categories they spent the most time with over the past year. The feature mirrors the growing trend of annual digital summaries that blend data with personality insights.

YouTube confirmed that Recap will begin rolling out to users in India this week. The personalised summary will appear directly on the homepage or under the “You” tab on both mobile and desktop. Recap highlights the moments, deep dives and content themes a user explored over the year based on their watch history. It offers up to 12 cards showcasing top channels, interests and the evolution of viewing patterns, as well as a personality type derived from the videos a user gravitated towards.

For those who spent considerable time listening to music on the platform, Recap will also surface top artists and songs of the year. Users can explore their favourite genres, podcasts and even a snapshot of their international music discovery via the YouTube Music app.

YouTube said the feature was built with extensive user input, undergoing nine rounds of feedback and more than 50 concept tests before reaching its current format. The team identified distinct viewer personas such as the Adventurer, Skill Builder and Creative Spirit. It also found that the most common personality types were the Sunshiner, Wonder Seeker and Connector, while the Philosopher and Dreamer appeared far less frequently.

The platform is positioning Recap as a personalised journey through a user’s own digital interests, encouraging viewers to revisit memorable content and rediscover the moments that shaped their year on YouTube.

First Published on Dec 3, 2025 4:22 PM