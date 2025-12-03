Finolex Industries announces leadership changes, Udipt Agarwal takes over as MD, Rambabu Sanka named Director - Technical

Finolex Industries Limited has announced key leadership appointments that will steer the company’s next phase of growth and transformation. Effective November 1, 2025, Udipt Agarwal has taken over as Managing Director, while Rambabu Sanka assumed the role of Director – Technical on August 2, 2025.

Udipt Agarwal, 56, brings over 30 years of experience across the chemicals, bio-industrial and specialty materials sectors. A B.Tech. from HBTI Kanpur and an INSEAD alumnus, he has extensive expertise in operations, business management, and market development across Asia. His strong sectoral and leadership experience will drive Finolex’s next phase of expansion.

Rambabu Sanka, 63, joins as Director – Technical with nearly four decades of experience in chemical manufacturing, including long-standing expertise in VCM/PVC operations. His strengths in plant management and process optimisation will further enhance Finolex’s manufacturing excellence.

Welcoming both leaders, Prakash P. Chhabria, Executive Chairman, said: “We are delighted to welcome Udipt and Rambabu to Finolex. Udipt’s strategic vision, extensive industry experience, and strong leadership align closely with our long-term growth ambitions, while Rambabu’s vast technical expertise will further strengthen our manufacturing and process innovation capabilities. Together, they bring complementary strengths that will help us accelerate our journey of innovation, operational excellence, and market leadership. Under their guidance, we are confident of building a more agile, future-ready Finolex that continues to deliver exceptional value to our customers, partners, and shareholders.”

This transition took place after the retirement of Saurabh Dhanorkar (Managing Director) and Saumya Chakrabarti (Director – Technical). “On behalf of the Board and the Finolex family, I extend our heartfelt gratitude to Saurabh and Saumya for their invaluable contributions, vision, and leadership over the years. Their efforts have laid a strong foundation for the next phase of Finolex’s growth. We remain deeply appreciative of their dedication to the company’s values and culture, and we wish them continued success and fulfilment in their future endeavours,” added Chhabria.

First Published on Dec 3, 2025 4:20 PM