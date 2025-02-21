            
Starlink set to launch in India following regulatory clearance

To begin offering broadband services in India, Starlink will also need an operator’s licence from the Department of Telecommunications and access to spectrum.

By  Storyboard18Feb 21, 2025 11:18 AM
This development follows a meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Musk

Elon Musk’s satellite broadband company, Starlink, is expected to receive approval from India’s space regulator soon, according to a report by The Economic Times on 21 February.

The company has submitted all the necessary documents for clearance, with the application now set to be reviewed by the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe). This committee includes officials from the home ministry and the space department, the report stated.

To begin offering broadband services in India, Starlink will also need an operator’s licence from the Department of Telecommunications and access to spectrum. A key debate in the industry has been whether spectrum should be allocated directly or auctioned. Starlink, backed by Musk, supports direct allocation—an approach also favoured by the Indian government.

This development follows a meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Musk, which reportedly included discussions about Starlink’s long-awaited entry into India, as well as Tesla’s expansion.

Meanwhile, Tesla is set to begin operations in India from April, with its first showrooms planned for Mumbai and Delhi. Initially, the company will import cars from its Berlin factory before setting up a manufacturing plant, likely in Maharashtra.


First Published on Feb 21, 2025 11:18 AM

