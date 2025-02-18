India partners with Intel to train 1 lakh youth in AI and business

The Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE), the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), and Intel India have joined hands to launch the "AI for Entrepreneurship" micro-learning module. This programme aims to make artificial intelligence (AI) easy to understand while encouraging young minds to think like entrepreneurs. The goal is to train 1,00,000 learners across India by 2025.

This initiative is part of India’s larger plan to boost innovation, encourage inclusivity, and drive economic growth by equipping the next generation with essential skills for the digital age. By using Intel’s expertise in AI and business skills, the programme aims to make advanced knowledge available to learners from all backgrounds, ensuring that no one is left behind in India’s tech revolution.

About the Module The "AI for Entrepreneurship" module aligns with the Indian government’s vision to empower young people with high-quality knowledge and tools to succeed in the digital economy. The main goals of this programme include:

Making AI Easy to Understand: Breaking down AI concepts so they are simple and useful. The programme also clears up myths about AI and entrepreneurship to help learners make informed choices.

Encouraging Entrepreneurial Thinking: Helping learners develop a business mindset so they can find opportunities and solve real-world problems with innovative solutions.

Promoting Inclusivity: Making sure people from all parts of India, whether urban or rural, get equal access to learning, bridging the digital divide.

The module is available on the Skill India Digital Hub (SIDH) and includes:

Interactive Learning: Engaging content with multimedia to suit different learning styles. Comprehensive Curriculum: Covering how AI can help businesses, key business strategies, and creative problem-solving. Easy Accessibility: Designed to be simple and accessible for both city and village learners. Industry-Recognised Certification: Participants will receive a certificate from MSDE, NSDC, Skill India, and Intel, improving their career opportunities. Leaders Speak Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Jayant Chaudhary, said AI can play a key role in shaping India's future.

“This initiative shows our commitment to promoting innovation, empowering individuals, and preparing a skilled workforce for the future. Together, we can use AI to unlock potential, create jobs, and drive India’s self-reliant growth.”

Gokul Subramaniam, President of Intel India and Vice President of Client Computing Group, spoke about Intel’s role in AI training in India:

“AI is a technology that opens many doors and is bringing about a major shift. By offering local entrepreneurship education through Intel’s AI skilling initiative, we hope to inspire young minds to create innovative business solutions and contribute to India's growth.”