Job Alerts in Marketing: Match-group owned Tinder India looking for a senior brand manager

Match-group company Tinder is hiring for the role of a Senior Brand Manager for its India operations. The Tinder dating app is available in 48 languages, including Bengali, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, and can be downloaded for free from iTunes, Google Play, or accessed from virtually anywhere via your PC at Tinder's site.

Here's all you need to know about this job.

The position?: "A multifaceted position that involves a comprehensive understanding of brand strategy, narrative development, and execution across various channels. The role demands a strategic, creative, and collaborative leader who can drive the brand's success across various channels while maintaining a consistent and engaging brand experience for users."

What does it entail?

Narrative, Strategy, Positioning, and Customer Custodian:

- Develop and maintain a compelling brand narrative that resonates with the target audience.

- Craft and implement a comprehensive brand strategy, ensuring alignment with Tinder’s Tone of Voice (TOV) and overarching brand goals.

- Serve as the custodian of the customer experience, consistently delivering a brand message and how it comes alive across category moments, across channels that fosters connection and engagement.

Strategic Brand Assets and Content Marketing:

- Conceptualize, plan, and execute strategic brand assets content marketing opportunities and product marketing programs.

- Ensure that all content aligns seamlessly with the brand's voice and resonates with the target audience.

- Collaborate with cross-functional teams to integrate brand assets into broader marketing initiatives.

Cross-Functional Collaboration:

- Partner closely with product marketing, performance media, regional initiatives, influencer activations, brand partnerships, communications, and offline events teams.

- Maintain consistency in brand messaging and voice across various touchpoints and initiatives.

- Foster collaborative relationships to ensure a unified brand experience for users.

Project Management:

- Own or support project management, including budget management, calendar and timeline management, contracts, and measurement for success.

- Lead initiatives from conceptualization to execution, ensuring timely delivery and adherence to budgets.

Consumer Touchpoint Channels:

- Lead and oversee all consumer touchpoint channels, with a particular focus on social media and YouTube.

- Develop and implement engaging campaigns that drive brand awareness and user engagement.

Market Analysis and Competitor Research:

- Identify white spaces in the category and stay abreast of competitor strategies and market trends.

- Use data and insights to inform strategic decisions and differentiate the brand in a competitive landscape.

Measurement of Impact and Success:

- Support the measurement of the impact and success of brand activations and campaigns.

- Deliver comprehensive recaps, track against KPIs, and provide insights for continuous improvement.

Brand Governance:

- Ensure brand governance across all brand-led activities, guiding other teams to align with brand values and goals.

- Uphold brand consistency and integrity in all communications and initiatives.

Agency Partnership:

- Serve as the Single Point of Contact (SPOC) for all creative and social agency partners.

- Foster collaborative and productive relationships with agency partners to achieve brand objectives.

Who is Tinder India looking for?

• 6+ years in brand/marketing, with experience in culture marketing and content strategy experience preferred

• Ability to demonstrate agility, speed and align with Tinder’s core values

• Experience managing high-profile initiatives, working with internal and external teams to ensure programs are launched to the highest impact

• Deep understanding of how to set and track KPIs to measure brand success

• Willingness to roll up your sleeves and get deep into the work as part of a lean team on a high impact brand

• Proven experience influencing and communicating with cross-functional teams & building collaborative partnerships and interfacing with high-profile stakeholders

• Display high level of ownership of projects and assigned verticals

• Have a passion for culture driving brands and a deep understanding of Internet moments and when to lean in versus out