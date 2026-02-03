US TikTok deletions rise 150% in US as users protest new privacy policy and data collection rules

TikTok is witnessing a sharp increase in app deletions across the United States following the company’s announcement of a new joint venture designed to manage its American operations and address national security concerns.

Data from market intelligence firm Sensor Tower shows that the daily average number of US users uninstalling TikTok has surged to nearly 2.5 times the level seen over the previous three months. The spike comes within days of TikTok confirming the creation of a new US-focused entity aimed at keeping the platform operational under American leadership.

The restructuring is part of TikTok’s broader effort to navigate mounting regulatory scrutiny in the United States. The company named Adam Presser, previously its head of operations, as the chief executive officer of the newly formed US venture. However, the transition has triggered strong reactions among users, many of whom say the associated changes to the app’s privacy policy are a major concern.

Also read: Telegram CEO revives old Mark Zuckerberg chat to challenge WhatsApp privacy claims

Several users and creators have publicly voiced their dissatisfaction with the revised data practices. Content creator Dre Ronayne, who has built a following of nearly 400,000 on the platform, said the updated terms and alleged tightening of content controls influenced his decision to leave the app.

The updated privacy policy indicates that TikTok may collect a wider range of personal information. This includes sensitive details such as racial or ethnic background, gender identity, sexual orientation, immigration or citizenship status and financial data. The policy also states that the platform may gather precise location information depending on user settings.

The expanded data collection framework has raised fresh alarm among users who were already wary of TikTok’s data-handling practices. For years, US policymakers have expressed concerns about the platform’s ownership by Chinese technology company ByteDance and the potential risk of user data being accessed or misused for surveillance purposes.

Also read: Moltbook explained: Inside the AI-only social network that has everyone watching

TikTok’s move to restructure its US business through a locally managed entity was intended to ease regulatory pressure and reassure authorities about data security. However, the rollout of the revised privacy terms appears to have triggered a new wave of anxiety among users rather than calming concerns.

The backlash is unfolding amid a broader environment of heightened public sensitivity around surveillance and data protection. Some users have linked their concerns to wider anxieties about government enforcement actions and digital monitoring, further amplifying calls for caution in sharing personal data online.

Industry observers say the surge in deletions highlights the delicate balance social media platforms must maintain between regulatory compliance, operational restructuring and maintaining user trust. While it remains unclear whether the spike in uninstalls will have a long-term impact on TikTok’s US user base, the episode underscores the growing scrutiny technology companies face over transparency and data governance.

First Published on February 3, 2026, 15:30:08 IST