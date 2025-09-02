Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia launches AI-powered IMC 2025 app

In a move to enhance engagement and accessibility at the upcoming India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2025, Union Minister for Communications and Development of North East Region, Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, on Tuesday unveiled an AI-powered interactive mobile application for the 9th edition of the event.

Themed “Innovate to Transform”, IMC 2025 will be held from October 8–11 at the Yashobhoomi Convention Centre in Dwarka, New Delhi. Scindia said the new application aims to turn “possibilities into connections, collaborations, and outcomes,” making digital innovation accessible “from students to CEOs”.

The IMC 2025 app comes equipped with several next-generation features. These include live-streaming of sessions, AI-driven recommendations through the “IMC Suggests” concierge, and calendar-integrated schedules. The platform also enables real-time networking, chat and meeting scheduling, and exclusive opportunities for startups to connect with investors and mentors.

Other highlights include a Snippet tool that uses AI to generate short video highlights for social media, a Co-Pilot chatbot for instant event assistance, an interactive photo booth, as well as live polls and contests to boost engagement. Designed to be youth-friendly, the app also offers students seamless access to sessions and emerging technologies.