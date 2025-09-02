More than half of Gen Zs coaching older colleagues to unlock AI productivity gains: Study

            
By  Storyboard18Sep 2, 2025 2:28 PM
Artificial intelligence has become a strategic national priority for India, with the government rolling out the Rs 10,371 crore IndiaAI Mission to drive inclusive adoption.

Amid the boom in artificial intelligence (AI), a new study has found that Gen Z employees are playing a pivotal role in driving the adoption of this technology within organizations. Research by the International Workplace Group (IWG) revealed that Gen Z workers are coaching older colleagues to help unlock productivity.

The study, based on a survey of over 2,000 professionals in the US and UK, showed that nearly two-thirds (59%) of younger employees are actively helping older, more experienced colleagues adopt and use AI tools. About 80% of senior directors reported that this support enables them to focus on higher-value tasks.

Additionally, two-thirds of C-suite leaders said younger staff’s AI skills have improved their department’s productivity, while 82% of senior directors noted that AI innovations introduced by younger colleagues have unlocked new business opportunities.

Overall, 86% of respondents said AI has made them more efficient, and 76% believe it is advancing their careers—rising to 87% among Gen Z respondents.

AI Adoption in India’s Workforce

Artificial intelligence has become a strategic national priority for India, with the government rolling out the Rs 10,371 crore IndiaAI Mission to drive inclusive adoption. According to a report by EY India, generative AI could impact 38 million jobs by 2030, boosting productivity by over 2.6% in the organized sector (e.g., financial services, healthcare, and retail) and nearly 2.8% in the unorganized sector (e.g., family-run enterprises, self-employed individuals, and small-scale industries).

The World Economic Forum’s Future of Jobs Report 2025 highlighted that 96% of Indian organizations have already deployed AI initiatives—among the highest globally. Businesses are also evolving their hiring practices, with 67% tapping into diverse talent pools and 30% shifting to skills-based hiring, compared to the global averages of 47% and 19%, respectively. While AI is expected to automate or augment more than 60% of tasks, 63% of Indian workers will require upskilling by 2030.

The younger workforce is at the forefront of AI adoption. A CFA Institute survey revealed that 85% of Indian graduates view AI skills as essential for career success—well above the global average of 66%. Meanwhile, the Emeritus Global Workplace Skills Study found that 96% of Indian professionals already use AI tools at work, with over 90% reporting improved productivity and job satisfaction. To support this shift, the government is setting up AI Productivity Labs across the country to train 500,000 learners by 2026.


First Published on Sep 2, 2025 2:28 PM

