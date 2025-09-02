More than half of Gen Zs coaching older colleagues to unlock AI productivity gains: Study

Amid the boom in artificial intelligence (AI), a new study has found that Gen Z employees are playing a pivotal role in driving the adoption of this technology within organizations. Research by the International Workplace Group (IWG) revealed that Gen Z workers are coaching older colleagues to help unlock productivity.

The study, based on a survey of over 2,000 professionals in the US and UK, showed that nearly two-thirds (59%) of younger employees are actively helping older, more experienced colleagues adopt and use AI tools. About 80% of senior directors reported that this support enables them to focus on higher-value tasks.

Additionally, two-thirds of C-suite leaders said younger staff’s AI skills have improved their department’s productivity, while 82% of senior directors noted that AI innovations introduced by younger colleagues have unlocked new business opportunities.

Overall, 86% of respondents said AI has made them more efficient, and 76% believe it is advancing their careers—rising to 87% among Gen Z respondents.

AI Adoption in India’s Workforce

Artificial intelligence has become a strategic national priority for India, with the government rolling out the Rs 10,371 crore IndiaAI Mission to drive inclusive adoption. According to a report by EY India, generative AI could impact 38 million jobs by 2030, boosting productivity by over 2.6% in the organized sector (e.g., financial services, healthcare, and retail) and nearly 2.8% in the unorganized sector (e.g., family-run enterprises, self-employed individuals, and small-scale industries).

The World Economic Forum’s Future of Jobs Report 2025 highlighted that 96% of Indian organizations have already deployed AI initiatives—among the highest globally. Businesses are also evolving their hiring practices, with 67% tapping into diverse talent pools and 30% shifting to skills-based hiring, compared to the global averages of 47% and 19%, respectively. While AI is expected to automate or augment more than 60% of tasks, 63% of Indian workers will require upskilling by 2030.