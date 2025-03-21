            
Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava leaked online, Mumbai police launch investigation

By  Storyboard18Mar 21, 2025 9:57 AM
Mumbai Police have registered an FIR after Vicky Kaushal’s historical drama Chhaava was leaked online. The complainant, Rajat Rahul Haksar, CEO of August Entertainment, flagged 1,818 internet links where the film was illegally shared.

A case has been filed under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Copyright Act, Cinematograph Act (Amendment 2023), and the Information Technology Act at South Cyber Police Station.

Despite the piracy setback, Chhaava has been a massive box office success, crossing the ₹500 crore mark. Directed by Laxman Utekar, the film is based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and stars Rashmika Mandanna and Akshaye Khanna alongside Vicky Kaushal.

The film’s success even caught the attention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who praised it during the 98th Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan. Vicky Kaushal expressed his gratitude by sharing PM Modi’s remarks on Instagram, calling it an "honour beyond words."


