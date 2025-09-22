X timeline to go fully AI-driven by year-end, confirms Elon Musk

ADVERTISEMENT
Elon Musk has confirmed that social media platform X will shift to an entirely artificial intelligence–driven timeline by the end of this year. The billionaire owner said the move is designed to make feeds more relevant and personalised, cutting down on clutter and random viral posts.
“The algorithm will be purely AI by November, with significant progress along the way,” Musk wrote on X, adding that the transformation will be powered by the platform’s AI chatbot, Grok.
As part of the overhaul, Musk revealed that X will open-source its algorithm every two weeks, allowing developers and users to see exactly how the feed is being curated. “By November or certainly December, you will be able to adjust your feed dynamically just by asking Grok,” he said.
Backing Musk’s announcement, X’s Head of Product, Nikita Bier, said the aim was to help users find their niche rather than being overwhelmed by mainstream algorithm-driven content or political noise. “You should be able to post about your interests and have friendly, relevant people chime in,” she explained.
Bier also noted that accounts showing irrelevant content — such as random fight videos — simply hadn’t “learned” user preferences yet, but assured that fixes are in progress.
The change follows earlier updates, including Musk’s July decision to allow AI to draft Community Notes, a move aimed at speeding up fact-checking and broadening access to accurate information.
With Musk positioning Grok as the centrepiece of X’s next phase, the platform’s evolution into an AI-first social network is set to accelerate in the coming months.