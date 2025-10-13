Sachin Tendulkar launches athleisure brand ‘TEN x YOU’, targets Rs 35 crore revenue in 18 months

ADVERTISEMENT
Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has launched his own athleisure brand, ‘TEN x YOU’, this week. The brand is founded under SRT10 Athleisure Pvt Ltd, co-founded by Karthik Gurumurthy and Karan Arora, and backed by Peak XV (Surge XI cohort) and Whiteboard Capital.
According to a CricTracker report, TEN x YOU will offer apparel, footwear, and accessories designed specifically for Indian athletes. The price range includes shoes priced between Rs 5,000–Rs 6,000, cricket-specific shoes around Rs 9,000, and apparel priced between Rs 1,200–Rs 1,800, said CEO Karthik Gurumurthy.
Play loud, laugh hard, and lose yourself in the Joy of Play.— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) October 11, 2025
A big thanks to all our friends, family, well wishers and media for being a part of TenxYou’s launch on 10/10. #NeverStopPlaying. Ten x You is yours to experience from today at https://t.co/kjDric5Iyb pic.twitter.com/Ek1LFC5zRn
The brand is targeting monthly revenue of Rs 4–5 crore initially, with plans to scale up to Rs 30–35 crore within 18 months. Gurumurthy added that international expansion is on the cards within 12–18 months, starting with the UK and West Asia.
India’s athleisure market, according to an IMARC study, reached $13.15 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow to $21.25 billion by 2033, at a 5.5% CAGR.
Earlier this year, Virat Kohli also invested Rs 40 crore in Indian sportswear startup Agilitas Sports, founded by former Puma India head Abhishek Ganguly.